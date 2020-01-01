SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Reaches $0.0009

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $1.37 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.84 or 0.06031859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001228 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

