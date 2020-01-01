Swipe (SXP) Trading Up 25.2% This Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00018532 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $54.28 million and $11.90 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,471,822 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

