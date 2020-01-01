Syscoin (SYS) One Day Volume Tops $1.50 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. Syscoin has a total market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange and Bittylicious.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00584198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011424 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 574,835,265 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

