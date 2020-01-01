T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.82 Billion

Analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post sales of $11.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.41 billion. T-Mobile Us reported sales of $11.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year sales of $44.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.53 billion to $45.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.73 billion to $48.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 272.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

