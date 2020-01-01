Tael Reaches One Day Volume of $708,196.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $119.16, $13.96 and $45.75. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Tael has a market cap of $8.80 million and $708,196.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.03 or 0.06071188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002091 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

