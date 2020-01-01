Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Tapestry also reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE TPR opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Tapestry by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

