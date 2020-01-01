TCASH Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. TCASH has a market capitalization of $335,043.00 and approximately $756,509.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TCASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. In the last week, TCASH has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039080 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003941 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000709 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000168 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH (CRYPTO:TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

