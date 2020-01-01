Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $3.93 on Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Tellor has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $64,257.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00054676 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 765,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,138 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

