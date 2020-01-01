TELUS (TSE:T) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 2.50

News coverage about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a media sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

TSE:T opened at C$50.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$50.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.52. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$44.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 3.1506266 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

