TENA Trading Down 23.3% This Week (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. TENA has a total market capitalization of $85,009.00 and approximately $5,183.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. During the last week, TENA has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01368618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123944 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.