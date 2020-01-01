Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and approximately $21.35 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, Coinut, Bitfinex and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BtcTurk, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, BitMart, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Iquant, BigONE, Exmo, Liqui, Coinut, Kraken, Poloniex, ABCC, OOOBTC, Bibox, Trade By Trade, BitForex, Bittrex, C2CX, EXX, CoinBene, CoinTiger, Kryptono, MBAex, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, HitBTC, FCoin, IDCM, DigiFinex, Huobi, Binance, ChaoEX, TDAX, Upbit, LBank, Bitfinex, UEX, CoinEx, IDAX, B2BX, BTC-Alpha, QBTC, Instant Bitex, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.