TETRA Technologies (TTI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

12/30/2019 – TETRA Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/21/2019 – TETRA Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – TETRA Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/18/2019 – TETRA Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $3.75 to $3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2019 – TETRA Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

11/3/2019 – TETRA Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,630 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 972,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth $98,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 362,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 47.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

