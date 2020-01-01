The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Cap Reaches $2.56 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $2.56 million and $674,576.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,379,787 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

