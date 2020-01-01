The Hackett Group (HCKT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/25/2019 – The Hackett Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/19/2019 – The Hackett Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/12/2019 – The Hackett Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – The Hackett Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2019 – The Hackett Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/2/2019 – The Hackett Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2019 – The Hackett Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/26/2019 – The Hackett Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2019 – The Hackett Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2019 – The Hackett Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett's empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. "

11/6/2019 – The Hackett Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – The Hackett Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

HCKT stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The Hackett Group’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 253,162 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

