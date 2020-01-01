The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a news impact score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TMG remained flat at $GBX 79 ($1.04) during trading on Wednesday. 8,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Mission Group has a twelve month low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The stock has a market cap of $67.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

