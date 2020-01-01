The Voyager Token Price Reaches $0.0403 on Exchanges (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Bithumb and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Voyager Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, AirSwap, Bithumb, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Binance and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.