THEKEY Market Capitalization Tops $3.73 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z and LBank. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $4,453.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

TKY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,397,788,318 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

