THETA Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0858 or 0.00001198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Coinbit, Hotbit and Binance. During the last seven days, THETA has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $74.68 million and $927,831.00 worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.54 or 0.06052309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023819 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Upbit, WazirX, Huobi, Coinbit, Hotbit, Gate.io, Binance, Bithumb, IDEX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.