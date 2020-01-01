Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. CL King cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

In related news, insider Robert W. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 296.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after acquiring an additional 474,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 146.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 245,200 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $13,411,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,784,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $76.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

