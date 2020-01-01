Thrive Token Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $479,307.00 and approximately $582.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.06014667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002125 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036308 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

