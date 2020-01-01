Thunder Token Trading 31.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Thunder Token has a market cap of $19.91 million and $1.78 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Upbit and Huobi Korea.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.06005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001219 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

