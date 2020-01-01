Tierion Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.67 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Tierion has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Tierion token can now be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi and Liqui. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $19.67 million and $1.01 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00191663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.01377779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122285 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com.

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Binance, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

