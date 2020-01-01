Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $453,590.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00039425 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003932 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000681 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

