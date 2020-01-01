TOKPIE One Day Volume Tops $209.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 33.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a market cap of $45,715.00 and approximately $209.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,619,340 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

