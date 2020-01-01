Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) versus Regency Affiliates (NYSE:RAFI) Head to Head Analysis

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) and Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Tower International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Tower International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tower International and Regency Affiliates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International $1.57 billion 0.41 $48.90 million $3.50 8.86 Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tower International has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Affiliates.

Dividends

Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Regency Affiliates pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Tower International pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tower International has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Tower International has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Affiliates has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tower International and Regency Affiliates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Regency Affiliates 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tower International currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Tower International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tower International is more favorable than Regency Affiliates.

Profitability

This table compares Tower International and Regency Affiliates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International 0.61% 16.92% 4.40% Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tower International beats Regency Affiliates on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Regency Affiliates

Regency Affiliates, Inc., through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest. The company is based in New York, New York.

