Traceability Chain (TAC) One Day Volume Tops $4,245.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.12 million and $4,245.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Traceability Chain Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

