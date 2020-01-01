TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $673.87 Million

Analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report sales of $673.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $669.75 million and the highest is $683.40 million. TransUnion reported sales of $613.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $53.93 and a 52-week high of $87.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $628,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,861.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,977 shares of company stock valued at $20,554,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,402,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,757,000 after buying an additional 286,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,167 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,366,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,192,000 after acquiring an additional 157,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,319,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,390,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

