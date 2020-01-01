Tratin Price Up 54.4% Over Last Week (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Tratin has a market cap of $20.78 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tratin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer. In the last week, Tratin has traded up 54.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tratin

Tratin (CRYPTO:TRAT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official website is tratin.io. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Tratin

Tratin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tratin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tratin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

