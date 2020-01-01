TRAXIA (TM2) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $83,627.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.01335960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,820,714 tokens. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co.

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

