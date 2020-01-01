Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will announce $60.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.20 million. Trecora Resources posted sales of $74.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year sales of $258.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.02 million to $258.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $274.75 million, with estimates ranging from $270.70 million to $278.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.31. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $179.68 million, a PE ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 78,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 302,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

