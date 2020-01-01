TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 122,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

TCBK opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

