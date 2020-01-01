Trinity Network Credit Market Cap Tops $411,043.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bibox, Gate.io and Kucoin. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $411,043.00 and $1.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01367493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00123922 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

