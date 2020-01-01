TRON Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Allcoin, CoinTiger and Tidex. During the last week, TRON has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $887.94 million and $972.57 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About TRON

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, BTC-Alpha, CoinEx, DigiFinex, WazirX, IDAX, Coinrail, Liqui, DDEX, IDCM, Cryptomate, Koinex, Bithumb, Hotbit, LBank, CoinTiger, Huobi, BitForex, Braziliex, OKEx, Gate.io, Coinnest, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Kucoin, Coindeal, YoBit, Liquid, CoinEgg, BitFlip, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC, Neraex, Exrates, ChaoEX, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Cobinhood, Ovis, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, Tidex, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, Exmo, Indodax, CoinFalcon, Rfinex, Tokenomy, Livecoin, DragonEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC, OEX, OpenLedger DEX, CoinExchange, Allcoin, Mercatox, CoinBene and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

