TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Market Cap Tops $275,225.00

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded up 716.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. TRONCLASSIC has a total market cap of $275,225.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store. During the last week, TRONCLASSIC has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRONCLASSIC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz.

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONCLASSIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRONCLASSIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRONCLASSIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.