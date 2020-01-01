TrueChain (TRUE) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM, CoinBene and Bithumb. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $17.19 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.66 or 0.05971105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002172 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001208 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, CoinBene, Bithumb, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

