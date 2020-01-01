TrueFlip (TFL) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $35,739.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00004022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

