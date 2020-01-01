TrumpCoin Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $63,628.00 and approximately $198.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022407 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003885 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.02400458 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

