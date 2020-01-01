TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $385,090.00 and approximately $1,823.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 187.5% higher against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023809 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000807 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001254 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

