Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 8th (OTCMKTS:THCAU)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:THCAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 8th. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THCAU opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $3,869,000.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

