Typerium Price Up 27.9% This Week (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 309.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Typerium has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. One Typerium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $463,058.00 and approximately $293.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Typerium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,075,166 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io.

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.