U Network (UUU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44,683.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. U Network has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $44,683.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, HADAX and DEx.top. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, DEx.top, DDEX, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

