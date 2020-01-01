Ubcoin Market One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,474.00 (UBC)

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Ubcoin Market has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Ubcoin Market token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and COSS. Ubcoin Market has a total market capitalization of $338,796.00 and approximately $7,474.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051878 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00337620 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013943 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003498 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ubcoin Market Token Profile

Ubcoin Market (UBC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubcoin Market’s official website is ubcoin.io/en. Ubcoin Market’s official message board is medium.com/@ubcoin.

Buying and Selling Ubcoin Market

Ubcoin Market can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubcoin Market should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubcoin Market using one of the exchanges listed above.

