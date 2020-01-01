Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

NYSE:UBER opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,530,823 shares of company stock worth $1,781,693,875.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,306,943,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,048,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $960,067,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

