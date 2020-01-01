Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $410,934.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Fatbtc, YoBit and IDEX. In the last week, Ubex has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $410,934.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.66 or 0.05971105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002172 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, BitForex, IDEX, BitMart, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.