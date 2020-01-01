Ubiq Market Cap Tops $2.30 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $2,619.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

