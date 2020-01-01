Ultimate Secure Cash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $232.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $158,015.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

