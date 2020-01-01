Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $154,946.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $154,946.00 and $161.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.