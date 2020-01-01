UNI COIN Market Cap Hits $95.89 Million (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. UNI COIN has a market cap of $95.89 million and $17.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNI COIN token can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00022377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and OEX. Over the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNI COIN Profile

UNI COIN (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens.

The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io.

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

