UNICORN Token Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $276,106.00 and $9,755.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

