UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNCFF shares. UBS Group raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

